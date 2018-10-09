Guyana: Police imposters beat, bound security guard, steal items from sand pit

(DEMERARA WAVE) – Two bandits, who pretended to be policemen, slammed the living quarters of a security guard, forcing him to flee the premises after which the tied him up and stole GY$6.1 million dollars in items from a sand pit operation, police said.

The incident occurred at Jason Baskarran Sand Pit, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke- Linden Highway.

Security guard, 68 year old Harold Peters said he was in his living quarters between Thursday night and Friday morning when two men arrived and claimed they were policemen.

He told police that the began hitting at the wooden structure. Moments later obe of them started one of the excavators and slammed his living quarters with the bucket.

Peters said after he was forced to exit the building, the men bound his mouth, feet and hands with duct tape as well as cuffed him about his body.

An examination of the premises revealed, police were told, that the bandits fled with two 12 volt excavator batteries valued GY$100,000 and one hydraulic pump worth GY$6 million dollars.

Peters said the men escaped with the items in a white car. Several persons were questioned but no one has been arrested so far.