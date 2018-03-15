Guyana: Police Force clamps down on mini-buses with multi-colour “wrap” designs

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – The Guyana Police Force has pulled in several mini-buses that are carrying multi colours in a wrap design.

Some drivers have complained bitterly about the move.

But acting Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram explained to News Source today that if the colour or designs would have been sprayed onto the buses and corresponds with the information in their registration documents, they would be allowed to continue working with the multi colours.

However, in cases where the drivers have utilised the logo wraps to change the colour of their buses, that is a breach of the traffic regulations and they would have to make the necessary adjustments.

Over twenty buses have been pulled in at the Brickdam Police station following the launch of the campaign. Some of the buses have a single colour on their registration documents but are in several other colours.

While drivers complained that they are losing money as a result of the campaign, the acting Traffic Chief said all they need to do is follow the regulations and they will be provided with the road fitness certificate to allow them to resume full operation.