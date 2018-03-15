Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Guyana: Police Force clamps down on mini-buses with multi-colour “wrap” designs

By News Source Guyana
March 15, 2018
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – The Guyana Police Force has pulled in several mini-buses that are carrying multi colours in a wrap design.

Some drivers have complained bitterly about the move.

But acting Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram explained to News Source today that if the colour or designs would have been sprayed onto the buses and corresponds with the information in their registration documents, they would be allowed to continue working with the multi colours.

However, in cases where the drivers have utilised the logo wraps to change the colour of their buses, that is a breach of the traffic regulations and they would have to make the necessary adjustments.

Over twenty buses have been pulled in at the Brickdam Police station following the launch of the campaign. Some of the buses have a single colour on their registration documents but are in several other colours.

While drivers complained that they are losing money as a result of the campaign, the acting Traffic Chief said all they need to do is follow the regulations and they will be provided with the road fitness certificate to allow them to resume full operation.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.