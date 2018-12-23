Guyana: Police arrest suspect for allegedly killing man who laughed at him during fight

(CMC) – Guyana police have arrested one person as they investigate the death of one man and injury to another amid media reports that the incident may have been sparked by the men laughing at the man now being arrested.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that the suspect is known as “Home Alone” and that 34-year-old Kacey Da Silva had been shot and killed while his friend, Seon Bobb, has been hospitalised in a serious condition.

Media reports said that the suspect, “Home Alone” was reportedly involved in a fight with another man, when the two men, including Da Silva, started to laugh at him, while encouraging the other man in the fight.

The reports said that the suspect then drew a pistol and fired gunshots at the men laughing at him. Both men were struck by the bullets and the suspect and the other man in the fight fled.

The suspected shooter is currently in police custody.