Guyana: Plan to put cocaine-filled fire extinguisher on a plane thwarted by CANU

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Four men were Tuesday evening arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after the drug enforcement agency found a fire extinguisher filled with 1.8 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The men were arrested at a house at lot 26 Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

They have been identified as Dinesh Dias, Anthony Collins, Seenarine Mathura and Mohamed Inshan.

CANU said it is believed that the cocaine-filled fire extinguisher was expected to be placed on an aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and that it was destined to an international destination.

The suspects are expected to appear in court Friday.

( 0 ) ( 0 )