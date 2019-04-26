Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Guyana: Plan to put cocaine-filled fire extinguisher on a plane thwarted by CANU

By News Room Guyana
April 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Four men were Tuesday evening arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after the drug enforcement agency found a fire extinguisher filled with 1.8 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The men were arrested at a house at lot 26 Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

They have been identified as Dinesh Dias, Anthony Collins, Seenarine Mathura and Mohamed Inshan.

The cocaine found inside the fire extinguisher [CANU photo]

CANU said it is believed that the cocaine-filled fire extinguisher was expected to be placed on an aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and that it was destined to an international destination.

The suspects are expected to appear in court Friday.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.