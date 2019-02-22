Guyana: Pilot’s burnt body recovered

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM) — Police have removed the body of a pilot, Randy Liverpool, from aircraft #8R-GHB which crash landed five minutes from the Eteringbang Airstrip, Cuyuni District, Region Seven on Thursday afternoon.

Liverpool’s body was burnt beyond recognition when the aircraft crashed and exploded at about 17:30hrs.

Police said initial investigations revealed that the aircraft was heading from Ekereku to Eteringbang and it went down upon approaching the Eteringbang airstrip where a loud explosion was heard and fire was seen coming from the aircraft.

Persons rushed to the scene but the pilot was already engulfed in flames in the wrecked aircraft belonging to Domestic Airways Inc.

The body is at the Eteringbang Police Station waiting to be transported to Georgetown.

A further update will be given later, police said.

The aircraft is the second to have crash landed this week after a Cessna 182 bearing American registration N8704T went down at Canal No. 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara.