Guyana pilot killed in plane crash cremated after moving service

By Paul Mc Adam
March 3, 2019

Colleagues and relatives bear the body of Captain Randy Joseph Liverpool following his funeral service at the Wortmanville Congregational of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Norton Street, on Saturday

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — The body of Captain Randy Joseph Liverpool was cremated after a simple but moving service at the Wortmanville Congregational of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Norton Street, on Saturday.

The cremation took place at the Kaashi Dhaam Ruimzeight Crematorium, West Coast Demerara.

Hundreds of family members, friends and members of the aviation sector packed the church to pay their final respects to the 33-year-old pilot, many of whom expressed shock at his sudden demise.

On Thursday, domestic Airways Cessna 206 aircraft, bearing registration 8RGHB, crashed upon approaching the Eteringbang airstrip at approximately 17:45hrs.

Captain Liverpool, who was the only person in the aircraft, died. He leaves to mourn his wife Karen Liverpool, a two-month-old and his parents.

Liverpool’s death sent shockwaves throughout the civil aviation fraternity, including the GCAA. Captain Liverpool, who lived in Norton Street, Georgetown, started flying several years ago while attached to Wings Aviation, Ogle Aerodrome.

He started his career as a pilot after undergoing training at the GCAA’s ATC facility at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

