Guyana: Pilot dies in plane crash at Eteringbang

(DEMERARA WAVES) — The pilot of a privately-owned single-engine plane died Thursday evening when the aircraft exploded on landing at the Eteringbang airstrip in western Guyana, sources said.

He has been identified as Captain Randy Liverpool, a former Air Traffic Controller.

The Cessna 206, bearing registration 8R-GHB, is owned by Fenix Aviation.

This is the second crash in less than one week, but the pilot, Lincoln Gomez, and another occupant survived with minor injuries.