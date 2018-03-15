Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Guyana: Pensioner’s lifeless body found in WBD home with ‘ice pick’ in her neck

By iNews Guyana
March 15, 2018
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0

Dead: Ursilla Padrat

(INEWS GUYANA) – The lifeless body of a pensioner was on Wednesday morning discovered in her Bell West, Canal NO. 2 home with an “ice pick” in her neck, by a carpenter who had been contracted to do “some work” at the woman’s residence.

Dead is 68-year-old Ursilla Padrat of Bell West, Canal NO.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Speaking to INews on Wednesday, the woman’s daughter- identified only as “Sharda”- explained that she received a call at around 07:30hrs this morning, informing her that her mother had been murdered.

The woman had reportedly been stabbed to the neck by a long, sharp object, which was left at the scene.

Her body was reportedly found in a sitting position on chair in the lower flat of the home.

The audibly distraught daughter explained to this online publication that Padrat lived alone after her husband had passed away several years ago.

Police are presently at the scene.

Padrat leaves to mourn her two children and other family members.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.