(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are investigating the murder of a 67-year-old pensioner who was strangled to death with a mosquito net sometime between 16:30hrs Wednesday and on 18:30hrs Thursday.

Dead is Marva Oudkerk. Police Headquarters revealed she was found dead at Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown with the net tightly wrapped around her neck.

Her body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Police are investigating the incident.

