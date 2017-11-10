Guyana: Pastor allegedly drinks Guinness before having sex with rape victim

(HGP) – A 37-year-old Parfaite Harmony pastor was last evening arrested just as he was about to leave home for prayer meeting.

Police listened to allegations of sexual assault, sexual touching, and threats by members of his Church.

The alleged abuse of the youngest victim allegedly began months ago. She didn’t come forward until a recent incident where she was lured to the pastor’s Diamond home, pushed onto a bed, stripped then forced to have sex with the “holy man”.

She told investigators of how the pastor “performs a ritual and drinks Guinness” before his sexual encounters. The victim even told investigators of how the Church’s tithes and offerings are spent.

At least one victim admitted to having a relationship with the pastor but when his wife found out, she wanted the relationship to end , but according to her, Pastor continues to stalk her and make sexual advances.

Another victim told of ” private prayer sessions” between her and the pastor, the only difference, according to her is that ” they had to be naked”