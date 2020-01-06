Guyana: Parents arrested after children left home alone rescued from burning house

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Neighbours on Monday morning rushed to save three children from a burning house at Bath Settlement housing scheme, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The News Room understands that the children, who are all below the age of 10, were left in the house while their parents were a short distance away. The parents have since been arrested.

At around 10:00hrs, persons noticed smoke was coming from the house and rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue the children.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived on scene but the fire had already engulfed the wooden building.

