Guyana: Over 10 years jailtime for teenagers who killed Professor Mars

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three teenagers were on Tuesday sentenced by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court for the murder of 75-year-old retired professor Pairaudeau ‘Perry’ Mars in 2016 at his Bissessar Avenue, Prashad Nagar home.

The mastermind 19-year-old Nikisha Dover along with Orin McRae, 19 and Naomi Adams, 18, were initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Dover and McRae were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment while Adams was handed a 10-year sentence.

The court heard that Dover and McRae were High School dropouts, while Adams was frequently absent from school during her tenure.

Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy had told the court that Dover was the mastermind behind the robbery carried out at the home of professor Mars which resulted in his murder.

The court was told that McRae stole Mars’ Xbox game while Adams stole his cellphone.

On May 12, 2016, the professor was found in his home by his wife with his hands and feet duct-taped and with injuries to the head.

The house was ransacked and a number of articles and cash were missing. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital.

A post-mortem performed on Mars revealed that he died from manual strangulation compounded by multiple fractures to the head and face.

In mitigation, Dover’s attorney, Mohammed Ali told the court that his client was charged when she was 17-years-old and has spent the last three years on remand.

Ali told the court that Dover attended anger management classes while on remand.

Prosecutor Hardy, however, told the court that based on a report from the prison authorities, Dover is involved in a prison gang.

In addressing the court, Dover begged Justice Singh for a second chance to turn her life around since she wished to be involved in childcare.

Meanwhile, McRae, who was 17 years old at the time when charged, was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson.

Thomson, during his address to the court, explained that his client made a foolish decision due to peer pressure.

Prosecutor Hardy told the court that McRae had assaulted his co-accused.

Adams’ attorney, Mark Conway told the court that his client lost her mother at a tender age and was raised by her grandmother.

While in prison, Adams attended anger management classes and attended church.

Prosecutor Hardy pleaded with the court to impose a sentence on the three teens which will reflect the nature and gravity of the offence.

“This is a very sad case. Here I have in front of me three persons who are still children,” Justice Singh said as he explained that it was disturbing how the teenagers got involved in the situation.

In sentencing, Justice Singh urged the teens not to consider it a total loss but to use the time behind bars to pursue their education.

Two more teenagers are expected to face a trial for the same murder.

