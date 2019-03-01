Guyana: Opposition leader rules out meeting with president

Share This On:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb. 28, CMC – Leader of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, says he will not be meeting with President David Granger until a date for a general election is announced.

Jagdeo, a former president, also told reporters that he has since abandoned plans to write Granger outlining some conditions and suggesting additional agenda items.

“Unless there is a time for election on the agenda, there will be no meeting. There is no merit to meet on the two issues that he has asked me to meet on because they are provided for in the Constitution of Guyana. I do have a choice. We will not at this stage vote to extend the life of this government,” Jagdeo said.

The opposition leader also accused the president of sending one letter to the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) and releasing a different letter to the public.

“He has to say why he issued two (letters) to the Chairman of GECOM which contradict each other,” said Jagdeo.

“I don’t think we can even move forward as a country if you have a government operating fraudulently. I shared with you the two letters and how they have been altered….. you will see the huge difference. When this country thought that we were moving forward – the second letter takes us back to the old argument. I would not have seen this, had I not asked my staff to print out what is on their website…..” Jagdeo said.

The opposition party has argued that the government and GECOM have colluded to thwart the three-month timetable for general elections as mandated by the constitution upon the successful passage of a motion of no-confidence in parliament against the government.

The PPP has been calling for fresh regional and general elections to be held no later than March 19 in keeping with the Guyana Constitution after the party successfully tabled a motion of no confidence in the coalition government on December 21, last year.

Under the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days following the passage of the motion .