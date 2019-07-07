Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Guyana: One dead, one critical following West Berbice accident

By Alva Solomon
July 7, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Lincoln Carmichael

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — An early morning accident at Golden Grove, West Berbice resulted in the death of a young man while his friend has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Shamar Hercules

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael. His friend, whose name was given as Shamar Hercules, has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The car involved in the accident.(RDC Region Five photo)

Reports are that the two young men were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird motorcar around 0500hrs today when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Police are investigating the accident.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.