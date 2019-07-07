Don't Miss
Guyana: One dead in Essequibo Coast accident

By Indrawattie Natram
July 7, 2019

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A horrific crash at the village of Cullen on the Essequibo Coast has left one person dead while another has been hospitalised.

Dead is Premnarine Rampersaud whose address was listed as 90 Second Avenue, Bartica.

Reports are that around 0700hrs today, Sunday, the man was seated in the passenger seat of a Toyota motorcar ,bearing registration HB 6973 , when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a flamboyant tree.

The car was heading in the direction of Supenaam at the time.

Following the crash , the The driver of the car fled the scene while another passenger who was seated at the back of the car was rushed to the hospital. The victim was pinned in the car and it took several minutes for him to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police are investigating the accident.

 

