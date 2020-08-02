Guyana: One dead, four injured in strip club shooting

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — A 21-year-old taxi driver was shot dead and four other persons were injured during an early morning shooting inside the Magic City nightclub in Garnett Street, Kitty.

The dead youth has been identified as Raymond Lindo of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. There was one visible gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a senior Police Investigator at the scene.

The identifies of the four injured persons have not been confirmed, but they are all patients of the Georgetown Hospital nursing gunshot wounds. One of the injured persons is in a critical condition having been shot four times. He is suspected to be one of the shooters.

The taxi driver who was pronounced dead on the scene was reportedly with friends inside the club when several gunshots rang out. He was discovered unresponsive in the bathroom area and was dragged out of the club by a friend as other persons ran for safety.

Neighbours in the residential area said it was just after 4:30am when they heard loud gunshots from inside the club. One neighbour said he initially heard two gunshots and thought it might have been an electrical issue, but then he heard several other shots and saw persons running out of the club and scaling the fence on both sides.

The Police and Paramedics responded promptly to emergency calls and were able to rush the injured to the hospital as the dead man was left behind to be taken away by the Lyken Funeral Home.

Several of the dead man’s family members gathered at the scene and broke down in tears at the sight of his covered body. They said they last saw him at around 5 pm on Saturday and have been left in shock at his death.

Several Police investigators were seen picking up spent shells outside the club. From all appearances, while the shooting might have started inside the club, it continued on the outside. Investigators believe there were at least two persons involved in the shooting.

Up to news time, investigators were still at the scene awaiting the owner of the club to gain access to the inside since it was already locked up when they arrived.

The Magic City club, which is an exotic dancing club, has been operating beyond curfew hours for several days although the current COVID-19 emergency measures prohibit gatherings at clubs and bars.

Police have been called to the club several times in the past few weeks as neighbours expressed concern about the gatherings late into the nights and early mornings.

The probe into this morning’s deadly shooting is ongoing.