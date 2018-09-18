Guyana: On his birthday, schoolboy charged with murder of Annandale pensioner

(NEWSROOM GUYANA) – On his 16th birthday, Timothy Vanmaalson Tuesday morning appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate Court with the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee of Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh and was not required to plea to the charge.

Dabee’s battered body was found in his Lot 149 Annandale Public Road on August 27, 2018 by his daughter. The man’s daughter visited the home after several calls to her father’s phone went unanswered.

The man’s house was also ransacked.

Timothy lived in the neighbouring village of Buxton.

The court session was not opened to the public; the teen’s grandmother and a relative of the deceased were also present.

The pensioner’s sister turned up at the court. She told News Room: “I want to see the monster that killed my brother.”

The suspect’s grandmother, Faye Vanmaalson, told the News Room that she cannot afford a Lawyer. However, she disclosed that it was not the first time the young man was brought before the court.

“He follow bad company; if he wasn’t there, his name couldn’t have been called,” the suspect’s grandmother said.

The grandmother said she is currently caring for Timothy and four of his brothers since the death of their mother some time ago. While she did not seek to defend him, the woman believes that if his father was around he would not have turned out the way he did.

“I know that if the father stand with these kids, things will be better,” she said.

“When I realised that he was following bad company, I get to the father, who is out of the country, (but) the father pay me no mind.”

The 16-year-old was remanded to jail until October 08 when the case will be called at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Timothy was arrested with another youth whom his grandmother said is a friend of his. The second suspect is slated to appear in court shortly.

Timothy along with four others were previously charged for robbing a prison officer but that matter has since concluded.