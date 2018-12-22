Guyana: Oil company pauses operations following reports of Venezuelan military incursion

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The ExxonMobil oil company has paused part of its latest oil exploration activities offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block following reports of an alleged incursion by the Venezuelan military in Guyana waters.

Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge in a statement said the Government is currently “seeking to confirm exactly what has happened”.

He said a more detailed statement on the issue will be provided by the Government once all the facts are gathered.

In a statement this afternoon, the Exxon company said “at this time, seismic operations on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana have been paused until they can be safely continued. Our main concern is for the safety of crew members and others in the area. ExxonMobil is in communication with the necessary authorities”.

The company said its work in the area began earlier this month.

The actions of the Venezuelan military has triggered a meeting of senior government officials, including President David Granger. The Government is also making moves to inform its international partners of the development and is closely monitoring the situation.

ExxonMobil has already discovered the equivalent of over five billion barrels of oil offshore Guyana and the company recently announced continuous drilling work in the Stabroek block area, offshore Guyana.

More details as this story develops.