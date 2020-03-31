Guyana now has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases

Share This On:

Guyana has now confirmed 12 cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with an additional death as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle during a live update streamed by the National Communications Network (NCN).

Dr. Boyle did not disclose the details of the four additional cases, however, she gave a regional breakdown noting that one of the positive cases is from Region Three, ten from Region Four and one from Region Six.

Dr Boyle confirmed the second COVID-19 death at the Georgetown Public Hospital Tuesday morning.

The victim is a 38-year-old father of one who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The News Room understands that a relative of this man is among the 12 confirmed cases in Guyana.

The Ministry now has one person who is in the COVID-19 ICU.

Of the 12 cases, four were imported into Guyana while there are eight local transmissions.

Dr. Boyle said so far, 52 persons have been tested for the disease of which 39 have shown negative results while there is one “probable” case since that result was inconclusive.

She said there are currently 43 persons in institutional quarantine who are being monitored for symptoms of the disease.

Guyana’s first COVID-19 patient –a 52-year-old woman of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) – died on March 11 at the Georgetown Public Hospital, hours after she was admitted.

