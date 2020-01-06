Don't Miss
Guyana: Nine people homeless after fire destroys Mahaicony house

By News Room Guyana
January 6, 2020

The house on fire

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a High Dam, Mahaicony house and everything inside leaving approximately nine persons homeless.

One of the occupants of the house, 26-year-old Keith Mcgarrel, told the News Room that he was asleep with his one-year-old daughter when he was awakened by screams of fire and flames around them.

“When I wake up all I could’ve done was grab the little girl and run outside,” he said.

The fire started at about 19:30 hrs Sunday and quickly spread through the wooden and concrete structure. The house was owned by Keith’s father, Leevorn McGarrel.

He explained that his 21-year-old wife and three-year-old son was also in the house when the fire started.
Keith, who is a mason, said all of the family’s important documents were destroyed; he estimated millions in losses with the house and items inside.

Meanwhile, his brother, Gavin McGarrel, expressed his dissatisfaction with the fire service. He explained that when the fire service arrived they had a short hose and later returned with a low supply of water.

He noted that the house had no electrical problems and could not think of what started the fire.

“The room where the fire started, nothing is in it, no electrical point, nothing,” Gavin said.

The family did not manage to save anything. Gavin explained that because of the wind, the fire quickly spread through the house. Anyone willing to assist the family can contact +592 652 8663.

