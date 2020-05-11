Guyana: Newborn baby dumped in plastic bag

Share This On:
(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A newborn baby boy was found Sunday afternoon in a plastic bag at the corner of a road at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.
The News Room understands that the baby was found in front of an elderly woman’s house at about 14:00hrs.
The afterbirth (placental expulsion) was also inside the bag.
The elderly woman reported that she did not see or hear anything strange.
Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon told the News Room that ranks are still on the scene investigating.
The Commander said the incident will be treated as a homicide.
