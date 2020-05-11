Don't Miss

Guyana: Newborn baby dumped in plastic bag

By News Room Guyana
May 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share465
466 Shares
Advertisement

The baby was found in a plastic bag (News Room Photo)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A newborn baby boy was found Sunday afternoon in a plastic bag at the corner of a road at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.

The News Room understands that the baby was found in front of an elderly woman’s house at about 14:00hrs.

The afterbirth (placental expulsion) was also inside the bag.

The elderly woman reported that she did not see or hear anything strange.

Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon told the News Room that ranks are still on the scene investigating.

The Commander said the incident will be treated as a homicide.

(3)(0)
Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share465
466 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Guyana News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.