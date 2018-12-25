Guyana: New political party to be launched soon

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(STABROEK NEWS) — A new political party helmed by former Speaker of the National Assembly Ralph Ramkarran, political consultant Dr Henry Jeffrey, attorney Timothy Jonas, and businessman Terrence Campbell will be launched in the coming days with constitutional reform for inclusive governance the cornerstone of its platform.

The shock passage of a no-confidence motion against the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government on Friday has hastened the launch of the party, A New and United Guyana, which has been gathering form over the past year.

General elections are expected in the first quarter of next year after the passage of the no-confidence motion toppled the government.

In a statement to Stabroek News, A New and United Guyana has emphasised that its primary and immediate, though not sole, objective, is to promote constitutional reform leading to inclusive governance.

It believes that the pressing need to reform governance mechanisms to reflect inclusive governance is the most urgent issue now facing Guyanese.

It has pledged not to join in a coalition with either of the major parties should it not secure a majority or plurality of votes at the elections.