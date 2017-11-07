Guyana: New 911 system receives over 200 prank calls in first 48 hours

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – The Guyana Police Force’s new 911 emergency call system which was launched on Friday has already received over 200 prank calls and the acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine, is making it clear that the prank calls will be traced and acted upon.

The new system has the ability to trace phone calls easily and Mr. Ramnarine has given the assurance that prank calls will be dealt with, as the Force pushes for greater response to actual emergency situations.

A’ Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman, told News Source that while over 200 prank calls were received by the 911 operators, there were 45 real emergency calls that the Police acted on.

During the launch of the new and improved emergency call system on Friday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan issued a stern warning to persons who make prank calls to the emergency line.

He said the Police Force will be going after and prosecuting the prank callers. Guyana was without a properly functioning 911 system for several years. Many emergency calls went unanswered and there was no response to many emergency cases.

The new system is being manned by Police Officers at a central location. Once calls are received, they are able to pinpoint the location of the calls and the closest Police station to the emergency. The stations will be immediately notified of the emergency and have ranks dispatched.

The new 911 system has received the support of telephone companies, GTT and DIGICEL.