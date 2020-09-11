Guyana: MYO condemns murders

STATEMENT BY THE MUSLIM YOUTH ORGANISATION OF GUYANA ON THE RECENT VIOLENT EVENTS IN WEST COAST BERBICE

The Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana condemns the savage murders of the two teenaged cousins, Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry, and Haresh Singh and Pritipaul Hargobin.

We further extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of these men whose lives were snatched out with such brutality.

Whilst it’s easy to cast aspersions to the motive behind these murders; absolutely nothing justifies it.

As a Muslim Organisation, we adhere to the Quranic dictate from Chapter 49 verse 13, “O men! Behold. We have created you all out of a male and a female, and have made you into nations and tribes, so that you might come to know one another. Verily, the noblest of you in the sight of God is the one who is most deeply conscious of Him. Behold, God is all-knowing, all-aware.”

We are aware that as Muslims in Guyana all races stand toe to toe with each other in prayer and not in acrimony or hatred.

We call on the Guyana Police Force to expeditiously solve this matter and bring the perpetrators of this inhumane act to justice swiftly. We call on all organisations to collectively condemn these murders.

We further appeal to the protesters not to indulge in any form of criminality such as robbing or beating others; this only harms the noble cause in which you are involved in.

We commend the parents of these two young men for their strength and fortitude and pledge to stand with them to ensure justice is served.

Highest regards,

Azad Ibrahim,

President,

Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana

