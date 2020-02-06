Guyana: Murder over a phone call- Husband and wife beat Cane Grove man to death

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A husband and wife have been arrested after they beat their neighbour to death at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Gopal Seeram, 48.

Police said that the man lived with his wife, Shakeela Kishore and a child next door to the suspects, namely Dhanraj Ramkishan, 29, and his wife Deomattie Salikram, 43.

Police investigations revealed that at about 15:00 hrs on Tuesday, Deomattie called Shakeela to check and see if her husband, Dhanraj, was at home, but Shakeela ended the call.

Later, Deomattie confronted Shakeela and a heated argument followed.

As the two wives quarrelled, the two husbands got involved and Dhanraj and his wife Deomattie both reportedly picked up two separate pieces of wood and dealt Seeram several lashes about his head and body and went away.

Seeram was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later died.

Police found what appears to be blood on the ground between the two houses.

Dhanraj told Police that Seeram had attacked him with a piece of wood and injured his right knee; his knee was examined and it appeared to be swollen.

Investigations are on-going.

