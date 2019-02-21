Guyana: Motorist remanded for assaulting policeman

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, remanded a 26-year-old driver to prison for behaving disorderly at the Brickdam Police Station, resisting arrest and assaulting a traffic officer.

Mark Edwards made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the three charges when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that, on February 14, 2019, at the Brickdam Police Station, Edwards behaved disorderly

The second charge alleged that, on the day in question, Edwards resisted arrest by policeman Carl Pedro, who was executing his duties. The last charge alleged that Edwards assaulted Pedro.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman opposed Edwards being granted his pre-trial liberty on the grounds that it was becoming a practice for motorists to assault police officers. He added that a strong message must be sent out to deter such behaviour.

According to reports, on the day in question, Edwards was stopped by the traffic officer, Pedro, for allegedly committing a traffic offence.

Edwards was ordered to drive his motor car to the Brickdam Police Station where, it is alleged that upon arrival, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

The court was told that officer Pedro attempted to arrest Edwards, but the latter resisted. It is further alleged that the defendant assaulted the policeman in the presence of other ranks and had to be accosted.

Magistrate McGusty ruled that a strong message should be sent out to stop the assault on policemen. Edwards was remanded to prison until February 27, 2019.