Guyana: Motorcyclist’s body split in two, arm ends up inside minibus — eyewitnesses

By News Room Guyana
June 14, 2019

The rider’s body at the scene of the accident [News Room photo]

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — An accident on the Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Botanical Garden, has left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

The News Room understands that the motorcyclist and a pillion rider were proceeding at a fast rate of speed when they crashed into a Route 40 minibus.

The minibus is covered in blood [News Room photo]

The motorcyclist died on the spot and according to eyewitnesses, his body was split in two while one of his arms ended up inside the minibus.

The pillion rider was rushed to a city hospital. Eyewitnesses told the News Room that the duo was not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

They are yet to be identified. The News Room will provide more information as it becomes available.

The motorcycle involved in the accident [News Room photo]

