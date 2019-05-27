Guyana motor-racer Kristian Jeffrey shot after leaving Buju Banton concert

Share This On:

NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana’s motor-racing ace, Kristian Jeffrey, was shot to the right ear on Sunday morning, moments after leaving the Buju Banton concert at the National Stadium, Providence.

The two-time Caribbean Group Four champion and a friend who was in his company were also relieved of their personal belongings, including jewellery, cellular phone and wallet.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Agricola, as the duo was walking along the East Bank roadway to board a taxi.

In a statement seen by News Room, Jeffrey related what transpired.

“A friend and I went to the Buju Banton Carnival concert on Saturday night at the National Stadium, Providence. After the show, we called a taxi to pick us up from the Stadium, but owing to the heavy traffic, the taxi took a while. We then decided to walk to meet the car. In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns, who proceeded to rob us of our possessions,” Jeffrey related.

It was during a confrontation with the bandits that Jeffrey was shot to the right ear.

“I was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital where I was treated (received stitches and medication) and subsequently discharged. I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time,” Jeffrey concluded.

