Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Guyana: Mother identifies son strangled to death with belt

By News Room Guyana
October 14, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Police had sought the public’s help to identify him

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A man who was strangled on Saturday night on Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown has been identified as 32-year old Jason Jabharry Bowen.

Police said the man was identified by his mother, Ingrid Bowen, a 66-year-old security guard of Lot 47 Middle Street Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

The woman told the police that her son resided at Camp Street, Georgetown but she did not know the exact address.

The 32-year-old man’s body was found on Saturday night clad in a short camouflage pants, blue jersey and a pair of fawn clarks.

Police Headquarters in a statement said a 24- year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia has been arrested.

A security guard told investigators that the suspect and the victim were engaged in a scuffle when the suspect wrapped a belt around the man’s neck and strangled him.

The Sophia resident was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the Police.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.