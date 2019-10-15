Guyana: Mother identifies son strangled to death with belt

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A man who was strangled on Saturday night on Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown has been identified as 32-year old Jason Jabharry Bowen.

Police said the man was identified by his mother, Ingrid Bowen, a 66-year-old security guard of Lot 47 Middle Street Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

The woman told the police that her son resided at Camp Street, Georgetown but she did not know the exact address.

The 32-year-old man’s body was found on Saturday night clad in a short camouflage pants, blue jersey and a pair of fawn clarks.

Police Headquarters in a statement said a 24- year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia has been arrested.

A security guard told investigators that the suspect and the victim were engaged in a scuffle when the suspect wrapped a belt around the man’s neck and strangled him.

The Sophia resident was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the Police.

