Guyana: Money changer was robbed, killed by men in Muslim attire (update)

(DEMERARA WAVES) — Police are on the hunt for two gunmen who they say were dressed in Muslim garb when they robbed and killed a Money Changer on High Street, Georgetown Tuesday.

Police Headquarters revealed that 57-year-old Prince Phillip Alleyne was robbed by two men, each armed with a gun, on a motorcycle at about 10:35hrs.

News Room understands that Alleyne of Grove Public Road, East Coast Demerara, had just parked his car in the vicinity of Ashmin’s store when he was attacked and shot in the head.

Police did not reveal how much money he was robbed but the man’s car was left at the crime scene.

Alleyne was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died while receiving treatment at about 11:40hrs.

