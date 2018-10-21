Guyana: Mon Repos man shot, dies following robbery

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Police are investigating the murder of a Mon Repos man who was shot and subsequently died following a robbery early on Sunday morning.

Dead is Christopher Swamy, 30, a handyman of Lot 161, Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara. The robbery occurred around 01:30 hrs on Sunday morning in front of the man’s yard.

Police said investigations revealed that Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams, 28, and his spouse Marcia Williams, 38, of Mon Repos were liming and imbibing in front of Swamy’s home, when they were pounced upon by two masked men, one brandishing a handgun.

The suspects then allegedly relieved Marcia Williams of her cellphone and a sum of cash and assaulted her husband on his head. They then shot Swamy in the left region of his chest after which they fled the scene.

Swamy and Rawle Williams were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the former was pronounced dead on arrival. Williams was treated and admitted; his condition is said to be stable.

A male suspect has been arrested.