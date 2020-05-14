Don't Miss

Guyana: Minibus driver and conductor arrested for packing minibus — breaking COVID rule

By News Room Guyana
May 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

The minibus driver and his conductor and the packed minibus. (Guyana Police Force photo)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — An East Coast Demerara minibus driver and his conductor were arrested by Police after a passenger posted photos of them carrying more passengers than allowed under the COVID-19 order.

Mini-buses are only allowed to carry half the number of passengers they are licensed to carry so as to allow for social distancing.

But a passenger reported on Facebook that the minibus, BWW 4985, was carrying more than the allowed number and when she objected she was called “a whore and a bitch.” She also said the driver claimed he can’t be locked up “in these streets.”

The passenger’s complaint was reported to the Police by a reporter and the driver and conductor were subsequently arrested.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles told the News Room that the men will be charged, but he was awaiting statements to determine what charges will be leveled against them.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.