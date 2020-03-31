Don't Miss

Guyana: Miner shot dead by son during argument

By News Room Guyana
March 31, 2020

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Police are on the hunt for a man who shot his 50-year-old father to death on Monday afternoon in Siparuni Backdam.

Dead is Jonathan John, a miner of Parmakatoi, North Pakarimas.

Police Headquarters revealed that John and two others, including his son, were imbibing at their camp when an argument ensued.

It is alleged that the suspect shot his father in the stomach with a handgun and then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex.

