Guyana: Miner accused of holding Brazilian girlfriend captive for 3 months

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 29-year-old miner was on Friday charged for wrongfully restraining his Brazilian girlfriend and keeping her captive for approximately three months.

Romel Sahadeo appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2018, and August 27, 2018, at Lot 10 Austin Street, Campbellville, he wrongfully restrained Amanda Sliva and prevented her from leaving the premises.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that the victim is currently in the care of the Ministry of Social Protection.

With no objection from the Prosecutor, the Chief Magistrate released Sahadeo on $50,000 bail with the condition that he report to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters every Friday.

The matter was adjourned to September 4 for the commencement of trial.

According to reports, the defendant developed a relationship with the victim and encouraged her to leave Brazil so that she can work in his mother’s roti shop in Guyana.

The victim left her country and met the defendant at Lethem after which he took her to his home.

News Room understands that after some time, the victim expressed a desire to return to her home country but the accused refused to let her go.

The accused allegedly told her that she cannot leave because he paid for everything and she owes him. He also allegedly threatened her with jail since she arrived in the country illegally.

News Room understands that the woman, with the help of a relative of the accused, acquired internet access and reached out to her family in Brazil.

A report was made and the victim was rescued by the Ministry of Social Protection.