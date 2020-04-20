Don't Miss

Guyana: Men killed in Bagotstown were best friends

By News Room Guyana
April 20, 2020

L-R: Courtney Marcus and Ronaldo Simmons

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Best friends Courtney Marcus, 19, and Ronaldo Simmons, 20, were tragically killed after the car they were in crashed on the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Police Headquarters said the accident occurred at about 21:15hrs Sunday. The car – PVV 7570 – was being driven by 29-year-old Steven Roberts. The driver is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition; he suffered a punctured right lung, broken ribs and head injuries.

According to reports, the car was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the Bagotstown Public Road at a fast rate when the right side front of the vehicle collided with the concrete median on the road.

As a result of the impact, Roberts lost control and careened into a concrete fence on the eastern side of the road and slammed into a utility pole.

All three persons in the car were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Marcus and Simmons were pronounced dead on arrival. They received severe injuries about their heads and bodies.

Marcus and Simmons were both from Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

