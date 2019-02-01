Guyana: Men charged for stealing panties and bras

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, remanded two men to prison for stealing a quantity of lingerie and slippers.

Collen Desouza and Patrick Huntly both denied the charge which alleged that on January 23, 2019, at the Stabroek Market Wharf, they stole a number of brassieres, 30 pairs of slippers and 10 panties, all valued at $391,000, property of Mondale Rogers.

Desouza, a 41-year-old labourer of Hadfield Street, Georgetown, and Huntly, a 39-year-old porter of East La Patience, were both unrepresented.

Prosecutor Ceon Blackman strongly opposed the release of the duo on bail, citing that the defendants were on the run from the police since committing the crime.

Blackman noted that the two defendants’ alleged accomplices, Harry Mowanie and Leslie Ferdinand, were recently charged and remanded to prison by another city magistrate for the same offence

Magistrate McGusty remanded Desouza and Huntly to prison until February 13, 2019.