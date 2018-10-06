Guyana marks 42nd anniversary of Cubana airline disaster

(CMC) – Guyana marked the 42nd anniversary of the Cubana airline disaster pledging to continue the fight against terrorism.

“Guyana has paid a heavy price in the loss of lives for dictating policies and goals. We felt that way because 10 years after being freed from the shackles of three centuries of colonial bondage we felt that our own independence was under attack.

“The Cubana bombing brought us shared grief, it also strengthened our resolve not to severe our close bonds with our Cuban brothers and sisters. We must always remember them so as not to surrender to bullyism over sovereignty and unimpeded access to our national resources,” Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said at the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the event.

On October 6, 1976, a Cuban DC 8 passenger aircraft, flight number CU-455, left Guyana for Trinidad, then on to Seawell International Airport in Barbados. From Barbados, the plane was scheduled to fly to Jamaica and then to its final destination in Havana, Cuba.

However, minutes after the plane took-off from Barbados, a bomb located in the aircraft’s rear lavatories exploded.

All 73 passengers and crew on board perished. Among them were 57 Cubans, five Koreans and 11 Guyanese of whom six were students going to Cuba to study medicine and engineering. Among the Cubans who died were all 24 members of the 1975 Cuban national fencing team.

Media reports in 1976 identified Venezuelan nationals, Hernán Ricardo Lozano and Freddy Lugo, as having joined the flight in Trinidad and Tobago, but disembarked in Barbados after setting the bombs on the plane.

At the time, they were working for Luis Posada Carriles. They were subsequently sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, while Carriles was held for eight years while awaiting a final sentence but eventually fled. He subsequently entered the U.S. where he was held on charges of entering the country illegally and was released on April 19, 2007.

Nagamootoo said that Georgetown would always condemn the use of terror to settle differences or controversies, adding that Guyana will forever remember the shock and horror of that day.

He said Guyana will also continue to collectively share the grief and loss of those killed and that this vicious act of terrorism was a studied policy that punished small states, including Guyana, for pursuing an independent path of development.

Cuban ambassador Narciso Renaldo Amador Socorro echoed similar sentiments, and reaffirmed Havana’s rejection of all terrorist acts, methods and practices in all forms and manifestations.

He said October 6 has been adopted as the Day of Victims of State Terrorism, in perpetual remembrance to the more that 3,000 Cubans who lost their lives as a result of terrorist attack.

“Cubans not only condemn the criminals who committed this sabotage, but those who guaranteed to them provisions to carry out that crime…We are paying tribute to the members of the fencing team who were flying to Cuba dreaming about new challenges, to the Koreans who were part of a delegation making a tour and to our Guyanese who were travelling to Cuba to study.”

The Cuban diplomat called for unity among all to overcome aggressions and adversities, saying the best way to pay tribute to the victims “is to continue to work hard for the strengthening of relationships between our people”.