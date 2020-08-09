Guyana: Man who left home to witness fight killed by stray bullet

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Marlon Fordyce, a 30-year-old man of Albert Street #79 Village who was on Friday morning struck in the head by a stray bullet, has succumbed to his injuries.

The News Room understands that Fordyce died while undergoing a CT scan at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man, was employed as a labourer, was first taken to the Skeldon Hospital and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital before being admitted to the Georgetown Hospital for surgery.

A doctor at the GPHC told the News Room that he could have been saved if he was transferred from the Skeldon Hospital directly to Georgetown.

The time lost during travel led to his condition further deteriorating.

Fordyce’s spouse is eight months pregnant with their first child.

The News Room reported that he left his home on Friday morning, against the pleas of his wife, to witness a fight among residents a short distance away. It was there that he was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

The suspects responsible for the shooting have since gone into hiding; according to information received, 34-year-old Rocky Profitt called ‘Satan’ of Line Path, Corriverton Berbice was identified as the shooter.

Profitt who is known to Police visited the community on Friday morning with another male called ‘Gunman’ in a motorcar, to confront Jamal Parks who chopped their friend Michael Austin at an event on Thursday night.

Austin has since been hospitalized.

A crowd gathered to witness the confrontation including Fordyce on his bicycle.

Police said Profitt pulled out a gun during the confrontation and discharged a round which struck Fordyce to his right side head.

Profitt then discharged three other shots at Parks who managed to escape unharmed.

Profitt and his friend ‘Gunman’ escaped the scene.

The News Room understands that their car was found abandoned at #79 Village and they have since fled into the backlands.