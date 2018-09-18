Guyana: Man unmasks hitman during execution attempt

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A 50-year-old man is currently undergoing surgery after being stabbed by a man who attacked him at his Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara home on Tuesday morning.

Chadiraj Lall called ‘Dharmendra’ was asleep in the wee hours of Tuesday when a masked man broke into his home after gaining access from a window.

According to reports, Lall was awakened by his attacker who stabbed him and beat him about the body.

The injured man managed to fight off his attacker and unmasked him and realised it was someone he knew by the name of ‘Dennis’.

Lall then asked his attacker why he was attacking him and the man told him that he was paid to kill him.

The victim’s elderly mother was awakened after hearing the commotion in the home also saw ‘Dennis’ in the home.The man ran out of the home and made good of his escape.

Lall was rushed to the hospital after sustaining five stab wounds about his body. He was stabbed to the neck, back and chest and also suffered a punctured lung and is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital corporation (GPHC) undergoing surgery.

The matter was reported to the police and they are on the hunt for Lall’s attacker.