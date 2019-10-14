Guyana: Man strangled to death with belt

Share This On:

(DEMERARA WAVES) — A man was strangled to death near the Office of the Leader of the Opposition late Saturday night in Georgetown, Guyana.

Police are still trying to identify him, and they have since asked the public to assist with his name and address.

However, the suspected killer, who was chased by public-spirited citizens, has been identified as a 24-year old of ‘A’ Field Sophia.

Records show that the suspect has had several brushes with the law.

The Guyana Police Force says the unidentified man and the suspect were seen scuffling and suspect allegedly wrapped a belt around the victim’s neck and strangled him.

The suspect was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing short camouflage pants, a blue jersey and a pair of fawn Clarks.

