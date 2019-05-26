Guyana: Man stabs mother of three to death then drinks poison — police

Share This On:

Pin +1 7 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 50-year-old chain saw operator appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Friday charged with the murder of his reputed wife 39-year-old Farida Khayum at their Riverstown, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast home.

Davenand Narine was not required to plea to the capital offence which alleged that on May 16, 2019, he stabbed the woman to death.

The father of two was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who told the court that on the day in question, his client arrived home intoxicated and saw another man at the house.

According to the lawyer, the now dead woman told Narine that the strange man was her friend when an argument ensued.

DaSilva explained that the argument became physical between the couple and Farida’s two sons and the male friend attacked his client.

The lawyer alleged that during the ordeal, the woman’s son held Narine and threw a poisonous substance down his throat. The Attorney said that his client was rushed to the Suddie Hospital and treated.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield presented a different version of events to the court.

Mansfield told the court that Narine and his reputed wife were in the kitchen area at their home when an argument ensued.

It is alleged that Narine armed himself with a knife and stabbed his reputed wife several times about her body.

The matter was reported to the Police and when ranks arrived at the home, the woman was already dead.

Narine was arrested and taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was treated for ingesting poison.

Mansfield told the court that based on police investigation there was no ” male friend” at the home as Narine claimed.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Narine to prison and transferred the matter to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for June 8.

( 0 ) ( 0 )