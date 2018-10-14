Guyana: Man stabs girlfriend multiple times, allegedly wipes her face then gave her ‘final kiss’

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A woman who was in her late 20’s was stabbed to death by her partner on Sunday morning at Corriverton, Berbice.

Dead is Itesha Iransa Frank who worked at the Crimson Light Bar at Corriverton as a bartender. The incident occurred at approximately 08:30hrs on Sunday at Crane Street, Queenstown, Corriverton.

This newspaper understands Frank moved to the area about a month ago and started a relationship with the suspect.

It is unclear what led to the murder however, eyewitness recalled seeing the couple walking out of Crane Street when the suspect identified as “Durant” and “Rastaman”, grabbed her from behind and started to stab her.

They said Frank desperately tried to fight off the man but he held on to her, choked her and subsequently inflicted stab wounds to her neck and later slashed her throat.

Another eyewitness recalled seeing the suspect collecting the lifeless body of Frank from the drain. He then wiped her face and gave her a final kiss.

“Rastaman” who is said to be of an unsound mind, surrendered to the police.