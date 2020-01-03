Guyana: Man stabbed to death by girlfriend’s ex-lover

Share This On:

Pin 22 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 23-year-old of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown is now dead after a scuffle with the ex-lover of his female friend.

Dead is Kyle Chase.

The suspect is hospitalized under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police Headquarters reported that the incident occurred Monday at about 21:45hrs.

The News Room understands that Chase was at a female friend’s house playing a game of cards at Lot 123 Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park, along with his cousin Trevon Chase when two males visited.

According to the police, one of the males, the 24-year-old suspect is an ex-lover of the female friend and became enraged when he saw Chase at the house.

The suspect and Chase started an argument which was followed by a scuffle. The suspect reportedly stabbed Chase several times about the body with an object.

Chase was taken to Davis’ Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chase’s cousin, Trevon and the suspect were also injured during the fight. Trevon received medical attention and was discharged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

( 0 ) ( 0 )