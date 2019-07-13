Guyana: Man shot three times by woman he allegedly tried to rape

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 36-year-old miner is in a serious condition at the Mahdia Hospital after he was shot three times by a woman he allegedly tried to rape.

Police Headquarters in a brief statement Friday night said that the incident occurred just after midnight Thursday at an interior location in ‘F’ Division.

Police said that the miner entered the woman’s camp, indecently assaulted her and attempted to remove her underwear when she shot him to his arms and abdomen.

Police said the victim, who is a licensed firearm holder, is assisting with investigations.

