Guyana: Man sentenced to stand one hour in sun for breaching curfew

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – An East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was on Wednesday sentenced by the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court to stand for one hour in the sun displaying a ‘curfew notice’ after he breached the current curfew.
Romal Gardner was charged for breach of restriction to home, in contravention of No.1 Restriction of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures #53/2020 , contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.
“The defendant was sentenced to an hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice” as punishment for the breach,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.
The curfew is currently in force from 6pm to 6am in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Guyana News
