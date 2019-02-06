Guyana: Man killed with bow and arrow

Share This On:
(NEWS ROOM) — A North West man was Tuesday killed by a relative using a bow and arrow, police have reported.
Dead is 26-year-old Orlando Joseph of Koriabo Village, Barima.
“An initial investigation has revealed that about 15:30 hours (Tuesday) Joseph and the suspect had a misunderstanding and the suspect armed himself with a bow and arrow and shot Joseph in the upper region of his body,” police stated.
Joseph was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he succumbed at about 23:00 hours.
The suspect is being sought.
