Guyana: Man drowns after saving daughter, grandson

By INEWS GUYANA
August 12, 2018
Farook Bacchus

(INEWS GUYANA) – A family outing at Bushy Park Beach, East Bank Essequibo turned tragic on Saturday when a man drowned after saving his daughter and grandson who were pulled into the Atlantic Ocean by a “big wave”.

The dead man has been identified as 48-year-old Farook Bacchus of Lot 65 Old Road La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, the two children were sitting on a rock when a heavy wave swept them off.

The man who was close heard their screams and went to their rescue.

He managed to grab the two children and pushed them to safety but he disappeared.

His body was later fished out of the water.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

