Guyana: Man dead after car riddled with bullets; girlfriend in critical condition

Share This On:

Pin 8 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A shooting in Central Amelia’s Ward Linden on Saturday night has left Eon ‘OJ’ Williams dead and his 20-year-old girlfriend identified as Melita Antigua also known as Onika Benjamin in a critical condition at the Linden Hospital.

The News Room understands that Williams and his girlfriend – a teacher – were driving in his car when gunmen in another car opened fire on them at around 20:15hrs.

Williams’ car was riddled with bullets; residents in the area said the shooting lasted for some five minutes.

It is believed that the gunmen were tracing Williams. The man was shot multiple times as he exited the car while his girlfriend received gunshot wounds to her leg and back.

The News Room understands that Williams is the cousin of Teon Allen – an ex- policeman, who was recently charged for discharging a firearm.

It is believed that Williams was caught up in an ongoing gang feud in the mining town.

Police Headquarters have not issued an official statement on the shooting.

( 0 ) ( 0 )