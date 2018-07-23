Guyana: Man charged with forging his own adoption papers to get US citizenship

(INEWS GUYANA) – A Corentyne, Berbice man who has been residing in the United States since 2003 was today brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he allegedly forged his own adoption papers in order to become a citizen of the said country.

Ariskar Maniram, 30, originally of 73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice denied that between July 17 and 20, 2018 in Georgetown and with intent to defraud with person or persons, he forged a certain document, to with one certificate of adoption, in favour of himself purporting to show that same was issued by the General Registrar’s Office.

Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris alleged that the accused paid someone $73,000 to forge the document. He then attempted to use the said document to apply for citizenship in America but was caught.

However, Maniram told Magistrate Judy Latchman that he was unaware that the document was forged and as such he was innocent of the fraud.

He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and the matter was adjourned until August 13, 2018.

As a condition of bail, Maniram was ordered to lodge his passport and to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) weekly.