Guyana: Man charged for rape of 9-year-old

By NEWS ROOM
February 25, 2019

Mario Heywood

(NEWS ROOM) — A 36-year-old man was on Monday hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and charged for raping a 9-year-old girl.

Mario Heywood was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that he raped the child sometime between October 1, 2018, and November 20, 2018.

Heywood was released on $250,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on March 7, 2019.

It is alleged that the child was left in his care when he took advantage of her and committed the rape.

The child later told her mother and the matter was reported to the Police.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    February 25, 2019 at 8:58 PM

    Pigs as usual. Can't trust leaving your children and not worry.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

